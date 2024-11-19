Claro Advisors LLC Invests $380,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at $97,929,359.45. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $214.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

