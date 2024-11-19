Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Corpay were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $80,102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $2,827,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $364.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.23. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $375.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.93.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

