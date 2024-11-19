Claro Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLU. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBLU opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $180.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.90. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

About EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

