Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $373.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.45.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

