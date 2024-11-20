Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2024 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $178.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $169.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $222.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87.

Get Builders FirstSource Inc alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.