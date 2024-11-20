Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is EULAV Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 3.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $133,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,291.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,436,500. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $16,412,595. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $599.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $594.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.38, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

