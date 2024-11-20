Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,499 shares during the quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.