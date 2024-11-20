Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 476 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $259.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.88 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.28 and a 200 day moving average of $225.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

