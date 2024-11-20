Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,184 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.