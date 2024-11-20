Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

