Retireful LLC Sells 22,717 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retireful LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,717 shares during the period. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

