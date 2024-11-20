Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 85,022 Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF makes up about 1.4% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 157,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

HNDL stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

