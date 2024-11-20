Claro Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 281,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $157.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $160.53.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

