Claro Advisors LLC Buys 42,454 Shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) by 359.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,454 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iLearningEngines were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iLearningEngines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth about $775,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iLearningEngines Price Performance

iLearningEngines stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. iLearningEngines, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Tuesday.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for learning automation. The company’s AI learning and engagement platform offers a cloud-based, mobile, offline, and multimedia capabilities that is used to deliver personalized learning and engagement modules. Its platform includes Learning Experience Platform, that addresses the corporate learning market; and Information Intelligence Platform which addresses the information management, analytics, and automation markets.

