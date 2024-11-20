Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $301.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

