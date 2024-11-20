Target N. V. Biotech Sells 1,279,820 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech sold 1,279,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $844,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Molecular Templates Stock Down 10.8 %

MTEM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.22.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB).

