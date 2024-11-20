Target N. V. Biotech Sells 1,279,820 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech sold 1,279,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $844,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Molecular Templates Stock Down 10.8 %
MTEM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.22.
About Molecular Templates
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molecular Templates
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.