NS Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.