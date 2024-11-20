LTC Properties, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.
LTC Properties Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $39.89.
Insider Transactions at LTC Properties
In related news, insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,168.75. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. This trade represents a 12.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
