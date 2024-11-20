Nuance Investments LLC Sells 551,057 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,639,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,057 shares during the period. Solventum accounts for about 3.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $114,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.
Solventum Stock Performance
Solventum stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
