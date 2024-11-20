Nuance Investments LLC Sells 551,057 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,639,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,057 shares during the period. Solventum accounts for about 3.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $114,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Performance

Solventum stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.