Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 11,430 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SAP by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $233.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $286.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.37. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $148.38 and a fifty-two week high of $243.01.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

