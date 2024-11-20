Payam Zamani Buys 40,000 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,000. This trade represents a 4.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Payam Zamani acquired 1,580,180 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5,420,020.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,564,607,203,600.00.

ISPO stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.14.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned approximately 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

