MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 248.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 264,578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,662.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 187,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 322.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165,494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 344.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 497.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,544 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

