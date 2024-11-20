Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,325,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,831,000 after buying an additional 826,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 292,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $683,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $337.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.85. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $257.03 and a 12-month high of $344.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.