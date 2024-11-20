Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 436,808 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436,808 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $36,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after purchasing an additional 77,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 63,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,526. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

