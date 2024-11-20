Chesapeake Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXE)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,961 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 3,729 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

EXE traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $98.04. 1,105,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.98%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

