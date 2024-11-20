PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,294.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 241,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 35.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 169.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,821 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 208,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

