Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $464.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

