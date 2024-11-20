Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.70 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

