Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

