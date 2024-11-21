Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 35,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 47,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DWAHY
Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 0.4 %
About Daiwa House Industry
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daiwa House Industry
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.