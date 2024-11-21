Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 35,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 47,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

