SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Barclays raised SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

