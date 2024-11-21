Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HWDJY

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.