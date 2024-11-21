Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Inventronics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 million for the quarter. Inventronics had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

