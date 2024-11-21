Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,327 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 84.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 370,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,857,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,061,000 after purchasing an additional 396,919 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.