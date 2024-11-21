Guggenheim Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $7.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of SHLS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $744.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.86 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

