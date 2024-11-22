379 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 255.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

