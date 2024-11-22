36,510 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
Shares of URA stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
