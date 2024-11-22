Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 18,403 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,680,000 after buying an additional 391,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

