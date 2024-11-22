Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $4.86 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 130,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.79 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $66.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,547,056 shares of company stock worth $1,500,642,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

