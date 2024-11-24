Cerity Partners LLC Buys 41,268 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,268 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $84,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,471,128,000 after acquiring an additional 975,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

