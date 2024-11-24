Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Orica Stock Up 7.8 %
OTCMKTS OCLDY opened at $11.81 on Friday. Orica has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.
About Orica
