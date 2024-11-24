Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Orica Stock Up 7.8 %

OTCMKTS OCLDY opened at $11.81 on Friday. Orica has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

