Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 576 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

