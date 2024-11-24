Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Decreased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

