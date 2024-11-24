Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $265.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $235.39 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

