Pitcairn Co. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

