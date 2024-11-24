iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 362.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 167,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

