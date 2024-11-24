Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Robert Half has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Robert Half has a payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Robert Half to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Robert Half has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

