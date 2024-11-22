Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,149,356 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $762,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $208.14 and a one year high of $276.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.