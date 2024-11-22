Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 5,570 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,378. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,547,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,642,721. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

PLTR stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 306.79 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.