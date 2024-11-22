Cypress Capital Group Sells 472 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,461,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,582,000 after buying an additional 328,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,443,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,741,000 after purchasing an additional 593,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.94.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 33.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 256,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $7,459,100.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,335,313.10. This represents a 30.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,251 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

